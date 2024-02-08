News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool sex offender Jamie Gorton arrested in Fleetwood after Lancashire Police appeal

A police manhunt had been underway for the convicted sex offender.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:50 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 13:01 GMT
A 33-year-old man wanted on suspicion of sexual assault has been arrested in Fleetwood.

Jamie Gorton, who has also links to Blackpool, was the subject of a police appeal yesterday.

Convicted sex offender Jamie Gorton, 33, was arrested following a Lancashire Police appealConvicted sex offender Jamie Gorton, 33, was arrested following a Lancashire Police appeal
Lancashire Police urged the public to report any sightings of the convicted sex offender immediately to 999.

The force has not disclosed the age of the suspect's alleged victim at this stage.

The 33-year-old was convicted in 2015 of grooming a 15-year-old girl and is subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

