Convicted paedophile who had sex with Blackpool schoolgirl might have fled country, warn police

A child sex offender who fled the country and sparked a cross-border manhunt is a fugitive – for a fourth time.



Paedophile Ryan Humpage, 22, is wanted after leaving his new home in Lydia Street, Accrington without informing the authorities.

Convicted paedophile Ryan Humpage, 22, has failed to register his new address with police and is believed to be seeking to leave the country.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison in July 2015 for sexual activity with a child in Blackpool and has breached his sex offender notification requirements.

He is described as white, tall and of slim build with brown hair and has a distinctive left-arm tattoo of a skull wearing a hat and smoking.

Police believe Humpage might have travelled to Manchester and fear that he is planning to flee to Northern Ireland.

Who is Humpage and why was he sentenced?

It is not the first time that police have launched a manhunt for the sex offender.

Humpage sparked a cross-border manhunt when he went on the run after being accused of raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Blackpool on Christmas Day 2013.

After his capture, an 18-year-old Humpage admitted having sex with the child after a party at the supported accommodation he had been living at.

On the day of the offence the landlord at the property in Blackpool had locked the premises and the building was closed to residents.

But Humpage broke in to the home to hold a party for youngsters aged 12 to 15.

Humpage had sex with the girl four times, a court was told, and he was later arrested and charged with rape.

That charge was later dropped – but not before Humpage went on the run to Northern Ireland.

He was subject to widespread appeals in The Gazette, the national press, and BBC Crimewatch, before he was captured and detained until his trial.

He was eventually caught in County Antrim where he was detained until his trial in August 2015.

What happened after he was caught?

Preston Crown Court heard how, prior to the events of Christmas Day, two separate child abduction notices had been served on Humpage by police in a bid to warn him off hanging around with children.

Humpage’s defence lawyer Chris Hudson said his client was an immature 17-year-old when he abused the girl.

But Judge Christopher Cornwall said: “It is a thoroughly miserable and depressing story all because a 17-year-old – who may be immature and may be limited – but who is determined and controlling and has an undesirable interest in children younger than himself chose to invite all those people back to the address which he had undertaken he wouldn’t be visiting at all.”

Humpage was sent to a Young Offenders Institution for 18 months and a sexual harm prevention order was made banning him from having unsupervised contact with any girl under 16.

Humpage is also subject to sex offender notification requirements and must inform police of his whereabouts until 2020.

In June 2017, the child sex offender failed to return to his registered address and was recalled to prison for breaching his notification requirements.

He was captured later that month in Skegness along with a convicted child sex offender who he had been living with.

What do the police say?

Det Con Nick Spencer, of Lancashire Police, said: “Humpage is wanted by police after breaching his notification requirements.



“Enquiries to locate him are on-going and it is believed he has travelled to the Manchester city centre area.



“I would urge anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, to contact police immediately.”



Anyone with information can call (01254) 353246 or email MOSOVO@lancashire.pnn.police.uk



Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.