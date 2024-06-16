Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A convicted killer who was on the run for nearly a week has been returned to prison.

64-year-old Jacqueline Chesson went missing from Preston city centre on Tuesday and was also wanted on recall to prison.

Have you seen Jacqueline Chesson? | submit

She who was jailed for murdering her husband at their home in South Shields in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone Yesterday Blackpool and Preston Police posted on social media to say they are were still looking for her.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, they also released new CCTV footage of the last sighting of her, which was in Blackpool, outside Ma Kellys on Talbot Road at 1.27pm on Wednesday. In an updated statement Lancashire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for Jacqueline who was missing from Preston and wanted on recall to prison.