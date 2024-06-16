Convicted killer last seen in Preston city centre caught and returned to prison

A convicted killer who was on the run for nearly a week has been returned to prison.

64-year-old Jacqueline Chesson went missing from Preston city centre on Tuesday and was also wanted on recall to prison.

She who was jailed for murdering her husband at their home in South Shields in 2004.

Yesterday Blackpool and Preston Police posted on social media to say they are were still looking for her.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, they also released new CCTV footage of the last sighting of her, which was in Blackpool, outside Ma Kellys on Talbot Road at 1.27pm on Wednesday. In an updated statement Lancashire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for Jacqueline who was missing from Preston and wanted on recall to prison.

“We can confirm she has been found and will now be recalled to prison.”

