Concerns grow for the welfare of missing teenage girl
Melissa, 17, from Milford Drive in Manchester has been missing since 5.30pm on Thursday June 12.
She is described as a white female, around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a tracksuit.
She is believed to have links to the Blackpool area.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Can you help our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police in their search for Melissa who is missing. She has links to Blackpool.
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about her welfare and want to make sure she is safe and well.
“Anyone with information should call 101 or 0161 856 6033.