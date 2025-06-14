Concerns grow for the welfare of missing teenage girl

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 14th Jun 2025, 17:46 BST
Melissa has been missing since Thursday.placeholder image
Melissa has been missing since Thursday. | Blackpool Police
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing teenage girl from Manchester.

Melissa, 17, from Milford Drive in Manchester has been missing since 5.30pm on Thursday June 12.

Most Popular
Melissa has been missing since Thursday.placeholder image
Melissa has been missing since Thursday. | Blackpool Police

She is described as a white female, around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a tracksuit.

She is believed to have links to the Blackpool area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Can you help our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police in their search for Melissa who is missing. She has links to Blackpool.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about her welfare and want to make sure she is safe and well.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or 0161 856 6033.

Related topics:Manchester
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice