A search is under way for a missing 12-year-old schoolgirl in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 08:25 BST

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Macie Cartlidge, who is missing from her home in Heysham, Morecambe.

She was last seen in the Lytham Road area of Blackpool at around 10am yesterday (Monday, July 10).

Macie is described as 5ft 5in tall with long brown hair, a slim build and a fake tan. She was last seen wearing a navy school uniform.

Macie Cartlidge, 12, is missing from her home in Heysham, Morecambe. She was last seen in the Lytham Road area of Blackpool at around 10am on Monday, July 10
She is believed to have links to Blackpool South Shore, Layton, Bispham and Fleetwood.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are now concerned for Macie’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.

“If you have seen Macie or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting LC-20230710-0795.

“Please share this post and thanks for your help.”