Concern for missing Blackpool man with tribal tattoos

William Cox, 34, has been reported missing from home in Blackpool and was last seen at 6.10pm on Tuesday (August 17). Pic: Lancashire Police

Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about the welfare of William Cox, 34, who was last seen in the Blackpool area at 6.10pm yesterday (August 17).

William is described as 5ft 8ins, with dark hair (short back and sides) and a medium build.

He has tribal tattoos on both shoulders and was last seen wearing black work pants and a plain black short sleeved t-shirt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: "We are now concerned for his welfare and are appealing for your help to find William.

"If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20210817-1343. Please share this post and thank you for your help."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.