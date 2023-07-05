Charlene Downes was the subject of a murder inquiry after her disappearance almost 20 years ago

The highly specialist team, led by Dr Kirsty Bennett, will be looking for new evidence relating to Charlene, who was 14 when she vanished on November 1 2003.

Ronay Crompton, who is behind the Justice for Charlene Downes campaign, had previously been working with a private investigator before being approached by Dr Bennett about the collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronay told Blackpool Gazette: “Our main aim is to review Charlene’s case and see where the failings are and go out to get new evidence. Blackburn Uni also approached us to undertake large child sexual exploitation (CSE) project for whole of Lancashire to find out the scale of the problem, and where children are being failed.”

20 years since Charlene went missing

This year will be the 20th anniversary of when the Blackpool teenager went missing.

During the police investigation, they found she and other girls in the area had been groomed by several men for sexual favours.

Two men went on trial in May 2007—one accused of her murder, the other for helping to dispose of her body—but the jury failed to reach a verdict amid lurid claims that Charlene had been "cut up and made into kebabs".

Charlene Downes was failed

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a re-trial was scheduled, the accused were released in April 2008 because of concerns about the evidence gathered by Lancashire Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronay, who is from Bradford in Yorkshire, is a justice campaigner who first became aware of the case when she saw Joe Cusack’s documentary The Murder of Charlene Downes.

She added: “Charlene was failed by everyone that should have kept her safe. The police, social services, they all let her down. We’re trying to build a legacy and fight for real justice for her, so she can be remembered for something positive.”

Child exploitation and grooming in Blackpool

The body of Charlene, who came to Blackpool from the Midlands with parents Bob and Karen and brother Robert when she was 10, has never been found and no one has been convicted of her murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What emerged from Charlene’s disappearance was a worrying picture of child sexual exploitation in Blackpool which the campaigners say hasn’t gone away.

Reward for information about Charlene Downes

Today there remains a £100,000 reward on offer from the police for information leading to the conviction of Charlene’s killer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The case remains open and we would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.”

A Blackpoool Council spokesperson said: “Tackling any type of exploitation of our young people is a high priority for the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Awaken project, which was set up in the wake of Charlene’s disappearance, was one of the first teams in the country to combine the resources of the police, social services and health to tackle Child Sexual Exploitation. Since it was established in 2003 hundreds of vulnerable young people have been identified and protected from harm and offenders brought to justice.”