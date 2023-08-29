News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police give update on heart surgeon arrested over alleged sexual harassment
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
‘Help us get Jack home’ - 13-year-old boy has heart attack on holiday
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash

Closure order issued for Fleetwood property following multiple reports of serious anti-social behaviour

An address in Fleetwood was served with a closure order following multiple reports of serious anti-social behaviour.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST

Fleetwood Police saw the order granted at Blackpool Magistrates Court under section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Police Act 2014.

It followed numerous reports of ASB and drug related activities at the property.

The full closure will be active until November 23, 2023.

An address in Fleetwood was served with a closure order following reports of serious anti-social behaviour (Credit: Lancashire Police)An address in Fleetwood was served with a closure order following reports of serious anti-social behaviour (Credit: Lancashire Police)
An address in Fleetwood was served with a closure order following reports of serious anti-social behaviour (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief Insp Dave Hannan said: “I am pleased that we were able to secure a closure order on this disruptive group of individuals and the property, their behaviour was having a significant impact on the local community.

“This order comes after months of hard work to ensure those most affected have their voices heard and this behaviour is stopped.

“I hope that this positive result sends out a clear message to those involved that we will take action against those who look to make others lives a misery with crime and anti-social behaviour”.

Read More
Police search for wanted man who disappeared with toddler
The full closure will be active until November 23, 2023 (Credit: Lancashire Police)The full closure will be active until November 23, 2023 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The full closure will be active until November 23, 2023 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

What is a closure order?

A closure order is an order prohibiting access to the premises for a period specified in the order. The period may not exceed three months.

Hide Ad

However, the police or local authority can apply, before expiry of the original term, for an extension up to a (overall) maximum of six months.

Hide Ad

Only the police or a local authority can initiate the process to close premises which are causing antisocial behaviour, if they reasonably believe that there is, or is likely to be either:

- a nuisance to members of the public

- disorder relating to the premises and in its vicinity