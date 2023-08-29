An address in Fleetwood was served with a closure order following multiple reports of serious anti-social behaviour.

Fleetwood Police saw the order granted at Blackpool Magistrates Court under section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Police Act 2014.

It followed numerous reports of ASB and drug related activities at the property.

The full closure will be active until November 23, 2023.

Chief Insp Dave Hannan said: “I am pleased that we were able to secure a closure order on this disruptive group of individuals and the property, their behaviour was having a significant impact on the local community.

“This order comes after months of hard work to ensure those most affected have their voices heard and this behaviour is stopped.

“I hope that this positive result sends out a clear message to those involved that we will take action against those who look to make others lives a misery with crime and anti-social behaviour”.

What is a closure order?

A closure order is an order prohibiting access to the premises for a period specified in the order. The period may not exceed three months.

However, the police or local authority can apply, before expiry of the original term, for an extension up to a (overall) maximum of six months.

Only the police or a local authority can initiate the process to close premises which are causing antisocial behaviour, if they reasonably believe that there is, or is likely to be either:

- a nuisance to members of the public