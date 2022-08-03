As well as helping out with major accidents on the region’s motorway network, officers have been stopping drivers for a range of offences.
Suspiciously slow or fast cars have revealed drugs, a lack of insurance, no licence and even a car being driven on its rims.
1. No insurance
This Hyundai I20 was stopped in Garstang Road, Preston after it showed as not being insured.
The driver believed he was insured via a motor traders policy but checks with Motor Insurance Bureau confirmed he wasn’t.
The driver was reported and the vehicle seized.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Cocaine
This Audi A6 was stopped in Marsh Lane, Preston, due to a marker being placed on the vehicle from another force.
The search was negative in relation to the marker, however the driver failed a test for cocaine and was arrested.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. Driven on it's rims
This vehicle was seen driving very slowly in Chorley, and the police soon discovered why.
It was being driven on its rims and the driver - who only had a provisional licence - failed a breath test for alcohol.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle seized.
Photo: Lancashire Police
4. Six points
This Ford Mondeo was stopped in Preston Road, Chorley. Checks revealed the insurance policy was cancelled in April. The driver now faces a £300 fine and six points on their licence.
Photo: Lancashire Police