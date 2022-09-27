Katie-Rebecca Brierley was arrested and taken into custody after the stabbing at her flat in Westmorland Avenue on Friday, September 23.

She has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but denied the offence when she appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Monday (September 26).

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the North West Ambulance Service to Westmorland Avenue, Cleveleys, at 3.33pm on September 23 following reports of an assault, during which a man in his 30s had been stabbed.

The stabbing is said to have taken place in a flat in Westmorland Avenue, Cleveleys on Friday, September 23

"His injuries were not described as life-threatening.

“A 25-year-old woman from Cleveleys was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Katie-Rebecca Brierley, 25, of Westmorland Avenue, Cleveleys, was charged with wounding with intent and was remanded into custody to appear before Blackpool magistrates yesterday (September 26).”

The court referred the case to Preston Crown Court for the next hearing on Wednesday, October 26.

Ms Brierley was granted bail on the condition that she has no contact with her alleged victim.