Cleveleys pensioner who downloaded indecent images told police: "I thought anything like that was commercially available and legal"

A Cleveleys pensioner who was caught after downloading indecent images of children told police: "They are everywhere - I've seen things like these on my computer.

Geoffrey Allen, 77, of Winston Crescent, Cleveleys, admits possessing indecent images, prohibited images and extreme pornographic images and must sign the Sex Offender's Register for five years.

Preston Crown Court

But sentencing him, Judge Beverley Lunt said she would not impose a sexual harm prevention order because the police had "others that need monitoring far more than him."

Preston Crown Court heard Allen was visited at his home in November 2017 as a result of police intelligence, and the images were found on a HP laptop.

Prosecuting Peter Barr, said 13 of the images - including a lengthy video clip - were deemed category A, which is the most serious in law.

A further 36 were deemed category B and 58 more at category C.

Defending, Fraser Livesey said the offences dated back nearly two years.

The pensioner, who has no previous convictions, had voluntarily taken part in the 'Stop Now' treatment programme since his offences came to light.

Sentencing him, Judge Lunt said: "It's very sad to see you here, at 77 years of age. I'm sure it's weighed heavily on you.

"I'm satisfied you're no danger to the public.

"What has happened here is unfortunate and will never happen again.

" I'm going to bolster the steps you've put in motion with a community order and 20 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

"I do not find significant risk of you causing serious harm to members of the community, but as a result of the order you will be subject to notification requirements for five years."

