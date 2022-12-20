Cleveleys man wanted after failing to appear at court in connection with drugs charge
A Cleveleys man is wanted after failing to appear in court in connection with a drugs charge.
By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 4:14pm
Levi Grainger failed to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 16 in connection with a charge of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
The 27-year-old, of North Promenade, Cleveleys, is described as 5ft 10in, of stocky build and has blonde hair.
He has tattoos on his arms and has links to Blackpool and Fleetwood.
If you see Grainger, call 101 quoting log number 0712 of December 20.