A Cleveleys man who was captured by ‘paedophile hunters’ has been jailed.

Jake Forrest, 28, was detained by the vigilante group during a sting which was live-streamed on Facebook on April 8.

He was arrested at the scene and taken into custody on suspicion of child sex offences.

Forrest from Blackpool received a sentence of 29 months imprisonment | Submitted

Forrest, of Maplewood Drive, Cleveleys appeared at Preston Crown Court on May 8, where he pleaded guilty to the following charges:

1. Three counts of making indecent photographs of children

2. One count of possessing an extreme pornographic image

3. Two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child

He appeared at Preston Crown Court on July 25, where he was sentenced to 29 months imprisonment.

The judge also imposed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered Forrest to register with his local police force for 10 years following his release from prison.