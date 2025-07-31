Cleveleys man Jake Forrest jailed after paedophile hunters live Facebook sting
Jake Forrest, 28, was detained by the vigilante group during a sting which was live-streamed on Facebook on April 8.
He was arrested at the scene and taken into custody on suspicion of child sex offences.
Forrest, of Maplewood Drive, Cleveleys appeared at Preston Crown Court on May 8, where he pleaded guilty to the following charges:
1. Three counts of making indecent photographs of children
2. One count of possessing an extreme pornographic image
3. Two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child
He appeared at Preston Crown Court on July 25, where he was sentenced to 29 months imprisonment.
The judge also imposed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered Forrest to register with his local police force for 10 years following his release from prison.