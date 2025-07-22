Cleveleys man, 40s, to go on trial charged with child sex offences

A Cleveleys man will go on trial after being charged with a number of child sex offences.

Michael Davies, 43, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Monday (July 21) where he pleaded not guilty.

Davies, of Maplewood Drive, Cleveleys, is charged with the following offences:

- Three counts of gross indecency with a girl under 16

- One count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13

- Two counts of causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity – no penetration.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts and was remanded in custody. His trial will take place at Preston Crown Court on January 19, 2026.

Davies will next appear at the court for a pre-trial review on November 24, 2025.