Officers seized £70,000 in cash and a large quantity of steroids after searching 100% Muscle Fitness in St George’s Lane, close to Aldi, on Wednesday morning (August 10).

Two men, aged 60 and 39, were arrested. They have since been released under investigation.

Chief Superintendent Karen Edwards said: “This warrant was executed following numerous pieces of community intelligence.

Police carried out a search warrant at the 100% Muscle Fitness gym in Cleveleys on Wednesday, August 11 as part of an investigation into the supply of Class C drugs and money laundering

“I am grateful for the support from the local community - please continue to report such matters and we will take action.

"Members of the pubic do not want criminality, exploitation and drug dealing in the places they live.

“It is our determination to stamp out drug dealing in Wyre and this operation forms part of that task.

“Drug dealing, exploitation and money laundering will not be tolerated and we will continue to build the intelligence picture to execute warrants to apprehend those suspected of carrying out such criminal activity.”

A police spokesman added: “We carried out a search warrant at the 100% Muscle Fitness gym in Thornton Cleveleys on Wednesday morning as part of an investigation into the supply of Class C drugs and money laundering.

“Officers from the Wyre NHP task force attended the premises in St George’s Lane with a warrant under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act.

“During the search £70,000 cash and a large quantity of steroids were found and seized in a first-floor room.