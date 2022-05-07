Neighbours were evacuated and surrounding roads cordoned off by police when a “suspicious object” was discovered at a home in Kirkstall Close, off Carr Lane, at around 3.40pm on Thursday (May 5).

Some officers donned full body armour as they inspected the device before an Army bomb squad was called to the scene.

Disposal crews inspected the package and found what they believe to be the component parts of a homemade bomb.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and the Army bomb squad were called to an home in Kirkstall Close, Chorley, at 3.40pm on Thursday (May 5) after a suspected bomb was found.

A 16-year-old local boy has been arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Explosives Act, as well as possession of a knife.

After further examination, the Army disposal team was satisfied that the device was not viable. The incident was stood down and neighbours allowed to return to their homes at around 8pm .

A police spokesman said: “We were called to an address in Kirkstall Close, Chorley, following reports a suspicious object had been found.

A British Army bomb disposal squad attended and found what are believed to be the component parts of an improvised explosive device (IED)

“Officers, including our colleagues from the military, attended and found what are believed to be the component parts of an improvised explosive device (IED).

"However, examinations have revealed that the device was not viable and there was no immediate threat to the public.

“A cordon was established around the address, a small number of nearby properties were evacuated and surrounding roads were closed as a precaution.

"The scene has since been stood down.

A cordon was established around the home and neighbours were evacuated as a precaution

“A 16-year-old boy from Chorley has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife/ bladed article and an offence under the Explosives Act.

“He remains in custody at this time.”