News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Shocking images show woman's head injury after attack outside hotel

Chorley rugby player left with fractured eye socket after being punched during Blackpool match

A rugby player suffered a fractured eye socket after he was attacked during a Blackpool v Chorley match.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred during the Blackpool v Chorley RUFC game on Saturday, September 16.

The victim, who was playing for Chorley at the time, suffered a fractured eye socket after he was punched in the face.

The match was played at Blackpool’s Fleetwood Road ground.

A rugby player was attacked during a Blackpool v Chorley match (Credit: Google)A rugby player was attacked during a Blackpool v Chorley match (Credit: Google)
A rugby player was attacked during a Blackpool v Chorley match (Credit: Google)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are asking for witnesses – in particular spectators at that game – to come forward.

“We also want to hear from anyone who might have been filming the match on their phone.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email 600[email protected], quoting log number 0884 of September 16.