Chip pan catches fire in kitchen of domestic property in Blackpool
A chip pan caught fire in the kitchen of domestic property in Blackpool.
Four fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended an incident at a domestic property in St Heliers Road at around 10.10am on Thursday (April 7).
The fire involved a chip pan inside the kitchen of the property.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.
Crews were in attendance for one and a half hours.
No injuries were reported by the fire service.
Chip pan safety tips
If you must use a traditional chip pan, follow these fire safety tips:
- If the oil starts to smoke it’s too hot. Turn off the heat and leave it to cool, otherwise it may catch fire
- Never fill a pan more than one-third full of fat or oil
- Never leave the pan unattended when the heat is switched on.
- Make sure that food is dried thoroughly before putting it in hot oil so that it doesn’t spit
- Never deep fry if you’ve been drinking alcohol or taking drugs - or if you are feeling tired
What to do if a pan catches fire
- Turn off the heat under the pan (if it’s safe to do so) and allow it to cool completely
- Don’t move the pan
- Never throw water over it - the effects can be devastating
- Don’t use a fire extinguisher on a pan of oil - the force of the extinguisher can spread the fire
- Don’t tackle the fire yourself - leave the room, close the door, get everyone out of your home and call 999.