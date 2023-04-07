Four fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended an incident at a domestic property in St Heliers Road at around 10.10am on Thursday (April 7).

The fire involved a chip pan inside the kitchen of the property.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

A chip pan caught fire in the kitchen of domestic property in St Heliers Road (@LancashireFRS)

Crews were in attendance for one and a half hours.

No injuries were reported by the fire service.

Chip pan safety tips

If you must use a traditional chip pan, follow these fire safety tips:

- If the oil starts to smoke it’s too hot. Turn off the heat and leave it to cool, otherwise it may catch fire

- Never fill a pan more than one-third full of fat or oil

- Never leave the pan unattended when the heat is switched on.

- Make sure that food is dried thoroughly before putting it in hot oil so that it doesn’t spit

- Never deep fry if you’ve been drinking alcohol or taking drugs - or if you are feeling tired

What to do if a pan catches fire

- Turn off the heat under the pan (if it’s safe to do so) and allow it to cool completely

- Don’t move the pan

- Never throw water over it - the effects can be devastating

- Don’t use a fire extinguisher on a pan of oil - the force of the extinguisher can spread the fire

