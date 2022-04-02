Child’s pushbike stolen from outside Boundary Primary School in Blackpool

A child’s pushbike was stolen from outside Boundary Primary School in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 12:58 pm
The bike was stolen from outside the school on Dinmore Avenue between 8.40am and 3.15pm on Thursday, March 31.

It was described as a grey and blue Cube pushbike with red details.

Police on Friday (April 1) asked anyone local to check their CCTV and keep an eye out for a bike matching that description.

A child’s pushbike was stolen from outside Boundary Primary School. (Credit: Google)

Any information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0841 of March 31.

