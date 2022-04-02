Child’s pushbike stolen from outside Boundary Primary School in Blackpool

The bike was stolen from outside the school on Dinmore Avenue between 8.40am and 3.15pm on Thursday, March 31.

It was described as a grey and blue Cube pushbike with red details.

Police on Friday (April 1) asked anyone local to check their CCTV and keep an eye out for a bike matching that description.

A child’s pushbike was stolen from outside Boundary Primary School. (Credit: Google)

Any information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0841 of March 31.