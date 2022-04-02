Child’s pushbike stolen from outside Boundary Primary School in Blackpool
A child’s pushbike was stolen from outside Boundary Primary School in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 12:58 pm
Updated
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 12:58 pm
The bike was stolen from outside the school on Dinmore Avenue between 8.40am and 3.15pm on Thursday, March 31.
It was described as a grey and blue Cube pushbike with red details.
Police on Friday (April 1) asked anyone local to check their CCTV and keep an eye out for a bike matching that description.
Any information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0841 of March 31.
