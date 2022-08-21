Children's scooter set alight in arson attack at youth sports centre on Caunce Street in Blackpool
A number of possibly stolen goods were set alight at the Sports Barn last night.
By Lucinda Herbert
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 3:26 pm
Firefighters were sent to the youth activity venue at around 19:30 on Saturday August 20.
They found a pile of large goods that had been deliberately set on fire – including a wheelie bin, a children's scooter and a mattress.
Oliver Boardman, a PCSO, posted on the Neighbourhood Alert app: “If you have had any of these items stolen please report it to us either online or via 101 quoting log LC-20220820-1320.”