Children's scooter set alight in arson attack at youth sports centre on Caunce Street in Blackpool

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Firefighters were sent to the youth activity venue at around 19:30 on Saturday August 20.

They found a pile of large goods that had been deliberately set on fire – including a wheelie bin, a children's scooter and a mattress.

Oliver Boardman, a PCSO, posted on the Neighbourhood Alert app: “If you have had any of these items stolen please report it to us either online or via 101 quoting log LC-20220820-1320.”