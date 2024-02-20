Former Fleetwood Rugby Union Club coach charged with assaulting 13-year-old autistic boy
A former rugby coach will stand trial after he was accused of bullying and assaulting a 13-year-old autistic boy in Fleetwood.
Lukasz Pajak Senior, originally from Poland, is charged with threatening behaviour and common assault against the boy at a local sports facility in July 2022.
The offences were allegedly committed while Pajak was a coach for Fleetwood Rugby Union Club's junior team.
The incident was reportedly captured on video and circulated on social media, but Pajak denies the offences and pleaded not guilty at an initial court hearing on July 24 last year.
He will stand trial at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Fleetwood RUFC were approached for comment.