CCTV to tackle anti-social behaviour at St Annes ‘hotspots'

An application has been approved to utilise the Council’s new redeployable wireless CCTV assets to monitor the section of Promenade which includes the St Annes Beach huts, following a recent act of vandalism which resulted in damage to one of the huts.

Another application proposes the deployment of CCTV at the town’s Hope Street Park to address concerns of residents after damage to park facilities.

Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: “We have suffered a spate of anti-social behaviour over the last few weeks, including vandalism and criminal damage.

The situation in the reported problem areas will be monitored by CCTV

“The council is keen to assist by deploying their mobile CCTV cameras and have identified the area by the Beach Huts and Hope Street Park as current hotspots.

“These wireless CCTV cameras have been used at locations across the Fylde and are a good deterrent against anti-social behaviour. They can only be deployed where there is evidence of need and so I’m grateful to the police and the public for reporting the incidents.

“As well as the mobile CCTV, we are budgeting for an overhaul of the permanent CCTV in all three town centres in the next financial year. The upgrade will mean higher-definition cameras including the ability to record colour at night-time. We want to support the public with crime prevention measures and the police with detection.”

