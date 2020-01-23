CCTV appeal to identify pair after burglary and stolen bank card spending spree in Blackpool

An investigation into a burglary in Blackpool has been bolstered by new CCTV footage.



The burglary took place at a home in Riversway, near Blackpool Victoria Hospital, in January.

Police want to identify the pair who are wanted in connection with a burglary in Riversway in January. Pic: Lancashire Police

A bank card and cash were reported stolen after burglars sneaked into the home through an unlocked door in the early hours of the morning.

The bank card was then used repeatedly that morning in a shopping spree at a number of shops in the area.

Police investigating the burglary have now seized CCTV taken from one of the stores.

PC Partington, who is leading the investigation, said the two people in the CCTV stills have been identified using the stolen bank card.

The officer is now seeking the public's help in identifying the pair.

"Can you help identify these people?", said PC Partington.



"We wish to speak to them regarding a house burglary which happened in Riversway, Blackpool in January.

"The offenders have sneaked into the house in the early hours via an insecure door and stolen cash as well as a bank card.



"The bank card was used throughout the early hours of the morning at numerous locations and CCTV taken from one of these stores has been seized.

"The two in the stills have been identified using the stolen bank card."



Anyone with information can contact PC Partington at 4240@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number 04/11220/20.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more detail on the time and date of the incident