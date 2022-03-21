CCTV appeal to identify man after car vandalised in broad daylight in Little Eccleston
A man is wanted by police after a car was vandalised in Little Eccleston.
By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 21st March 2022, 6:36 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st March 2022, 6:37 pm
It was reported a car had been vandalised in Garstang Road, close to the junction with Queensgate, at around midday on January 16.
Police on Monday (March 21) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify in connection with the incident.
If you recognise the man or have any information that could help police, call 101 or email [email protected]
The log reference number is LC-20220116-1488.