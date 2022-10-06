News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

CCTV appeal launched as police investigate alleged robbery on tram in Cleveleys

Detectives investigating an alleged robbery on a tram in Cleveleys have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 1:35 pm - 1 min read

The alleged offence occurred between 10pm and 10.20pm at a tram stop in Cleveleys on Wednesday, July 27.

Police on Thursday (October 6) released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Read More

Read More
New CCTV image released of missing Poulton-le-Fylde man Derek Clayton, 71, as ur...

Most Popular

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected]

Do you recognise this man? Police investigating an alleged robbery on a tram in Cleveleys believe he could help with their investigation (Credit: Lancashire Police)