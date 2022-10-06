CCTV appeal launched as police investigate alleged robbery on tram in Cleveleys
Detectives investigating an alleged robbery on a tram in Cleveleys have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 1:35 pm
The alleged offence occurred between 10pm and 10.20pm at a tram stop in Cleveleys on Wednesday, July 27.
Police on Thursday (October 6) released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected]