Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a woman was sexually assaulted at Sainsbury’s in Blackpool.

The assault happened at the supermarket in Red Bank Road shortly before 8pm on December 3 last year.

Lancashire Police said an investigation has been ongoing since the report, but no arrests have been made.

The force has now shared a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man?

“We would like to speak to him after we received a report of a sexual assault at the Sainsburys supermarket on Red Bank Road, shortly before 8pm on December 3, 2024.

“Enquiries offline have been ongoing since we received the report, but we are now asking for your help.

“If you recognise him, or have any information to assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting log 1208 of December 3, 2024.”