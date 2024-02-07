News you can trust since 1873
CCTV appeal after man assaulted by stranger on his driveway in Garstang

A man was attacked on his driveway by a stranger in Garstang.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:44 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 16:51 GMT
A man was attacked on his driveway by a stranger on Bonds Lane at around 12.50am on December 23, 2023.

His injuries were "not life-threatening," police said.

The assailant left in the direction of Castle Lane.

Officers want to speak to this man after an assault in Garstang (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers on Monday (February 5) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the assault.

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 64 of December 23.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

