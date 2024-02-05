CCTV appeal after boat deliberately set on fire during arson attack on residential Blackpool street
A boat was deliberately set on fire during an arson attack on a residential street in Blackpool.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to reports a boat was on fire on Addison Crescent at around 9.50pm on Saturday (February 3).
An arson investigation was subsequently launched by police.
Officers on Monday (February 5) released CCTV images of two people they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We appreciate that they aren't of the highest quality but are asking for your help identifying them.
"If you have any CCTV of the surrounding areas, or have an idea who the people in the stills may be, please get in touch."
Anyone with information should call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, quoting log number 1442 of February 3.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.