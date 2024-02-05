Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to reports a boat was on fire on Addison Crescent at around 9.50pm on Saturday (February 3).

An arson investigation was subsequently launched by police.

Officers on Monday (February 5) released CCTV images of two people they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers want to speak to these two people following an arson attack in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We appreciate that they aren't of the highest quality but are asking for your help identifying them.

"If you have any CCTV of the surrounding areas, or have an idea who the people in the stills may be, please get in touch."

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, quoting log number 1442 of February 3.