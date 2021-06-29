Catalytic converter thefts in Wyre prompt police warning
Residents in Wyre are being warned about a rise in catalytic converter thefts in the area, with police issuing advice for vehicle owners.
Catalytic converters filter pollutants from a vehicle’s exhaust gases and are a prime target for thieves as they can be removed quickly and contain precious metals which can be stripped and traded in.
The metals are a combination of platinum, palladium and rhodium, prices of which hit a record high earlier this year, up 200 per cent on March 2020.
Earlier this month it was revealed that thefts of the devices have more than doubled nationally in the last year.
PCSO Charly Gradwell, of Wyre Police said: “There are a number of ways to help prevent the catalytic converters from being stolen.
“Park your car in a well lit area. If possible, park it in a garage or on a secure driveway. “Reverse in to parking spaces. This ensures that your exhaust is close to the wall and is less accessible to thieves.
“Try and avoid parking half on/off kerbs as this makes access easier.
“Speak with your vehicle manufacturer about catalytic converter protection devices which can lock in around the converter to make it more difficult to remove.”