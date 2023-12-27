Car thought to be operating as a fake taxi caught on the M6 in Lancashire

A car thought to be operating as an illegal taxi has been caught on the road in Lancashire.

Lancashire Road Police stopped a BMW on the M6 in Preston on Boxing Day night (Tuesday, December 26) as they suspected it was operating as an illegal taxi.

At 7:18pm, the Lancashie Road Police X/Twitter account said: "Driver gave false details, but couldn't out smart biometrics device revealing his identity. Driver had no licence and was not insured. Vehicle seized and driver reported."

This BMW, suspected to be operating as an illegal taxi. was caught on the M6 near Preston.

What to do if you think you have seen a fake taxi?

Taxis and private hire vehicles (also called minicabs) must have a licence from the local council so if you think you know of a fake taxi driver/operator, contact the local council where you saw them.

Ways to check if a vehicle is licensed correctly

A private hire vehicle (PHVs/minicabs), which can only be pre-booked:

-Must display a special licence plate on the front or rear of the vehicle OR a special disc on the windscreen or rear window

-*Some PHVs are exempt, such as executive hire vehicles.

Taxis, which can be prebooked anywhere but also hailed in the street or hired at a rank in the area they’re licensed by.

-Have a plate on the back showing their taxi licence number and the area they’re licensed by.