Car seized after police spot vehicle being driven in ‘anti-social manner’ in Blackpool
Officers on patrol spotted a car being driven in an “anti-social manner” on Tuesday night (October 31).
The driver was subsequently pulled over on Mythop Road and given a Section 59 warning.
The car was also seized and retained by officers.
Operation Centurion is a new county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour.
It is led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.
Mr Snowden said: “Op Centurion is stepping up our fight against ASB in our communities.
“The Constabulary’s dedicated ASB, Prevention and Problem-Solving Command is now operational and working with our partners to find long term solutions to address the underlying issues that cause ASB.
“I’m absolutely committed to cracking down on anti-social behaviour and I will continue to work closely with the Chief Constable to ensure the Constabulary has the resources needed to get tough on ASB and keep our communities safe.”