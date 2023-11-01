A car was seized by police after it was spotted being driven in an “anti-social manner” in Blackpool.

Officers on patrol spotted a car being driven in an “anti-social manner” on Tuesday night (October 31).

The driver was subsequently pulled over on Mythop Road and given a Section 59 warning.

The car was also seized and retained by officers.

The driver was given a Section 59 warning after being pulled over on Mythop Road (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Operation Centurion is a new county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

It is led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.

Mr Snowden said: “Op Centurion is stepping up our fight against ASB in our communities.

“The Constabulary’s dedicated ASB, Prevention and Problem-Solving Command is now operational and working with our partners to find long term solutions to address the underlying issues that cause ASB.

