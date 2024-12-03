A cannabis farm worth more than £4million has been discovered by police in Blackpool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four men were arrested and have been charged after the cannabis farm was found inside an industrial unit in Squires Gate Lane on Saturday afternoon (November 30).

Officers searched the site under the misuse of drugs act and uncovered a large-scale cannabis grow on two floors of the premises. There was also evidence that the electricity supply had been bypassed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said the illegal grow was estimated to have a street value exceeding £4million.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of more than £4million was found in an industrial unit in Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool on Saturday afternoon (November 30) | Lancashire Police

Four men were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and Electricity North West attended to make the electricity supply safe.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Lancashire Police have charged the four men with production of a Class B controlled drug – cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guoxi Wang, 61, Long Wen, 40, Wejun Chen, 36, and Ziming Guo, 44, all of no fixed address, were remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today (December 3).

Op Warrior strikes again

Op Warrior is Lancashire Police's response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.