Blackpool cannabis farm worth £4million uncovered by police in Squires Gate Lane
Four men were arrested and have been charged after the cannabis farm was found inside an industrial unit in Squires Gate Lane on Saturday afternoon (November 30).
Officers searched the site under the misuse of drugs act and uncovered a large-scale cannabis grow on two floors of the premises. There was also evidence that the electricity supply had been bypassed.
Lancashire Police said the illegal grow was estimated to have a street value exceeding £4million.
Four men were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and Electricity North West attended to make the electricity supply safe.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Lancashire Police have charged the four men with production of a Class B controlled drug – cannabis.
Guoxi Wang, 61, Long Wen, 40, Wejun Chen, 36, and Ziming Guo, 44, all of no fixed address, were remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today (December 3).
Op Warrior strikes again
Op Warrior is Lancashire Police's response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
It aims to target individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.