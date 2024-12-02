A cannabis farm was discovered inside a hotel in Blackpool at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were alerted to a cannabis grow inside the former Coastal Bay Hotel on the Promenade, near the junction with Alexandra Road, on Saturday (November 30).

A police van and several cars were spotted outside and hoteliers in the resort say a cannabis grow was found.

Lancashire Police were approached for details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police at the scene on the Promenade, near Alexandra Road, in Blackpool on Saturday (November 30) | Blackpool Business News

The 36-bedroom seafront hotel was open for business in September, but now appears to have permanently closed.

According to Tripadvisor reviews, one family had booked to say in October, but arrived to find the hotel had shut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stay away from this hell hole hotel”

The disappointed visitor said: “Terrible hotel, booked online and confirmed booking over the telephone. Turned up on date of booking to find hotel was closed! No notification or common decency to inform us that this was going to be the case, travelled as a family with very young children to find we had nowhere to stay.”

The 'breakfast room' at the 1-star-rated Coastal Bay Hotel on Blackpool Promenade, where police discovered a cannabis farm at the weekend | Tripadvisor

Its most recent review from a guest was in September by a couple horrified at the state of the hotel.

Giving it one star, they said: “STAY AWAY FROM THIS HELL HOLE OF A HOTEL .....SHOULD BE CLOSED !!!ITS FILTHY ..IT STINKS ....ITS FULL OF DAMP AND ROT ...IVE SEEN BIGGER CUPBOARDS THAN THESE ROOMS ...NO BAR .....DONT EAT THE FOOD THE DINNING ROOM IS DISCUSTING AND THE FOODS NO BETTER”