Can you identify the Blackpool man who threw orange juice over a woman in Daggers Hall Lane?

A man has thrown orange juice over a woman on Daggers Hall Lane in Blackpool.

Police have released an image of a man, captured on CCTV, who threatened a woman before throwing orange juice all her at a One Stop.

Police are seeking to identify this man.

The incident occurred around 8:45 am on Saturday, March 23, at the shop on Daggers Hall Lane in Hawes Side.

In a post of Facebook, police said: "This man wasn't happy with the price of his orange juice which is fine. However verbally abusing a female member of staff and then threatening her prior to throwing said orange juice at her isn't fine."

"Please can you help us identify this man!"

"PC 6551 Sanderson is investigating and he can be emailed at 6551@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. If you wish to be anonymous then you can give us his name via Crimestoppers. The log number to quote if you are contacting us or Crimestoppers is 455 of the 23rd March."