Joseph Wildly, 35, from Blackpool, was convicted of committing a distraction style residential burglary and three fraud offences.

He was sentenced to three years in prison after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Friday, March 10.

Det Sgt Stuart Reid, of Blackpool’s Targeted Crime Team, said: “Wildly preyed on a lone elderly victim to enter their home.

Joseph Wildly was jailed for three years after being convicted of committing a distraction style residential burglary and three fraud offences (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“He pretend to be in distress and in need of assistance and whilst they were distracted trying to help him, he stole their belongings.

“This is a particularly callous and deceitful type of burglary that can have a devastating and lasting effects on victims.

“I hope today’s sentencing gives the victim some comfort and allows them to move on.”

Distraction burglary

Distraction burglars pretend to be someone they are not in order to gain entry to your home.

Common methods used by distraction burglars:

- pretending to be from a care agency, the council or a utility company investigating a gas or water leak

- seeking help to leave a note for a neighbour or even asking for a drink of water if they claim to be thirsty or unwell

- claiming to be in a hurry or emergency and needing to get into your home quickly

- working in teams, with one person distracting you while the other searches your home

How to prevent it

There are a number of things you can do to prevent distraction burglary:

- use your door viewer to see who’s there

- if you open the door put the chain on first

- always ask for ID and check it with the company before letting somebody into your home

- use the phone number advertised in the phone book or online, as the number on their identity card could be fake. For a utility company, call the customer service department. Close the door while you do this

- remember that genuine callers won’t mind checks. If you feel at all unsure, schedule a time for the caller to come back when a friend or relative is there

- for pre-planned appointments with utility companies, a password scheme can be set up