Cabbie banned after 'spitting' incident

A Blackpool cab driver has lost his taxi licence after an altercation with two female passengers during which it was alleged he punched one of them.

The driver, who has not been named, claimed the passengers had been drunk, refused to pay the full fare and had racially abused him.

He admitted spitting at one of the women but denied throwing a punch.

However after hearing evidence from both parties, Blackpool Council's public protection sub-committee decided to revoke the driver's taxi licence.

Minutes from the meeting, which was held behind closed doors at the town hall, say a statement was made to the police following the incident in the resort earlier this year.

They add the driver had previously appeared before the sub-committee for a similar offence of threatening behaviour in October 2016.

On that occasion, he was dealt with by way of a severe warning letter.

But this time, councillors decided to take stronger action.

The minutes add councillors felt it "was likely that the driver had been racially abused by the passengers" and while this was unacceptable and the situation

"was very difficult and emotional, his response, namely an assault in the form of spitting in the face of one of his passengers, was disproportionate and fell far short of the standards and conduct expected of a licensed driver."