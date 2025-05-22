A football hooligan from Burnley has been jailed for killing a Blackpool supporter with a fatal punch outside a Promenade pub.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Balmforth punched Tony Johnson during a clash between Burnley and Blackpool fans outside the Manchester pub on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Mr Johnson, 55, from Blackpool, suffered a serious head injury. He did not regain consciousness and sadly died in hospital two days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Balmforth (right) punched Tony Johnson (left) during a clash between Burnley and Blackpool fans outside the Manchester pub on Blackpool Promenade on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Mr Johnson, 55, from Blackpool, suffered a serious head injury. He did not regain consciousness and sadly died in hospital two days later | Lancashire Police

The fight broke out around 7.20pm, following a Championship match between Blackpool and Burnley at Bloomfield Road earlier in the day.

Balmforth travelled to Blackpool for the game and was drinking in the Manchester pub, which on the day was a designated away pub for Burnley supporters.

Mr Johnson was among a group of Blackpool fans who gathered outside the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the disturbance that followed, Balmforth punched Mr Johnson in the face - a single blow which was caught on CCTV and caused the fatal head injury.

Police officers at the scene provided emergency medical assistance before Mr Johnson was taken to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital for urgent treatment.

Tony Johnson, 55, died from a head injury after a clash between Blackpool and Burnley supporters outside The Manchester pub on the Promenade at around 7pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023 | Gazette

JAILED

Balmforth, 35, of Tarvin Close, Burnley, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Preston Crown Court following a six-day trial earlier this month.

He was remanded into custody after the jury’s verdict and returned to the same court today where he was sentenced by Judge Robert Altham, the Honorary Recorder of Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the five-year prison sentence, Balmforth was given a nine-year banning order from football grounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain very much with Tony Johnson’s family.

“It has been a harrowing experience for them over the last two years, losing a loved one and having to relive the events of the evening of 4th March 2023 during the trial.

“This case shows how outbreaks of violence can lead to tragedy and what the terrible consequences of one punch can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jake Balmforth was convicted by the jury of Mr Johnson’s manslaughter and will have to carry that burden for the rest of his life.”

Eight other men who pleaded guilty to affray in relation to the disturbance outside the Manchester pub, will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on August 4.

The fight broke out following a Blackpool v Burnley match at Bloomfield Road

Katie Lord, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, added: “This case is a tragic reminder that one punch can kill.

“When violence broke out between rival football fans in a Blackpool pub, Jake Balmforth punched Anthony Johnson, with fatal consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to prosecuting Balmforth for manslaughter, we also successfully made an application for a football banning order to be imposed on him to prevent him from committing further football related violence.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Johnson who bear his loss, we hope today’s sentence offers them some semblance of closure.”