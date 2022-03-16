Burglary at 'unused nursing home' in Ansdell prompts police to release CCTV appeal

A CCTV appeal was launched by police after a burglary at 'unused nursing home' in Ansdell.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 1:35 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 1:35 pm

Police launched a CCTV appeal on Wednesday (March 16) following a burglary at 'unused nursing home' in Woodlands Road.

Officers said they wanted to talk to the man in the image as part of their enquiries.

Anyone with information was asked to contact PC 618 Burgoyne by calling 101, quoting log number LC-20220107-0167.

Do you recognice this man? Police want to speak to him after a burglary in Woodlands Road, Ansdell. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information about the burglary.

