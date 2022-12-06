News you can trust since 1873
Burglary at Blackpool Victoria Hospital prompts Lancashire Police to launch CCTV appeal

A burglary at Blackpool Victoria Hospital prompted police to launch a CCTV appeal for information.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 6:48pm

The burglary occurred at the hospital during the evening of Sunday, December 4.

Officers released no further details about the incident, but released a CCTV image of person on Tuesday (December 6).

Police want to speak to this man following a burglary at Blackpool Victoria Hospital (Credit: Google)
“We are looking to identify this person as part of an investigation,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“If you know the person in the attached image, please contact us on 101 or [email protected] quoting log 894 of December 5.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.