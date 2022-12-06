Burglary at Blackpool Victoria Hospital prompts Lancashire Police to launch CCTV appeal
A burglary at Blackpool Victoria Hospital prompted police to launch a CCTV appeal for information.
By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
6th Dec 2022, 6:48pm
The burglary occurred at the hospital during the evening of Sunday, December 4.
Officers released no further details about the incident, but released a CCTV image of person on Tuesday (December 6).
Most Popular
“We are looking to identify this person as part of an investigation,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“If you know the person in the attached image, please contact us on 101 or [email protected] quoting log 894 of December 5.