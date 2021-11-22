Burglars raid Money Traders shop in Fleetwood
Burglars broke into a second hand goods shop in Fleetwood at the weekend.
Thieves forced their way into Money Traders in Lord Street in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 21).
It is not known at this stage whether the burglars got away with cash or goods, but the shop has reassured customers that any pawned items in their possession are safe.
A spokesman for Money Traders said: "We have had an incident on Sunday (November 21) and we just want to assure everyone that any items on buyback or layby have not been affected by this.
"Sorry for any inconvenience with us being closed for the day."
Lancashire Police said it’s been reported and is under investigation.
Money Traders has been approached for further details.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.