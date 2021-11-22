Burglars raid Money Traders shop in Fleetwood

Thieves forced their way into Money Traders in Lord Street in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 21).

It is not known at this stage whether the burglars got away with cash or goods, but the shop has reassured customers that any pawned items in their possession are safe.

A spokesman for Money Traders said: "We have had an incident on Sunday (November 21) and we just want to assure everyone that any items on buyback or layby have not been affected by this.

The Money Traders shop in Lord Street, Fleetwood was burgled in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 21). Pic: Google

"Sorry for any inconvenience with us being closed for the day."

Lancashire Police said it’s been reported and is under investigation.

Money Traders has been approached for further details.

