Blackpool builder charged with using misleading and unfair trading sent for trial at Preston Crown Court

A 41-year-old Blackpool builder has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court charged with trading standards offences.

Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:50 pm
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:52 pm
Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Brett Grundy, 41, of Clevedon Road, faces six allegations in a prosecution brought by Blackpool Council.

They involve the alleged duping of an elderly resident over a summerhouse and patio doors.

He is charged with using misleading and unfair trading.

They involve claiming that material used was new but in fact was second hand and damaged.

Grundy is said to have traded under the names Lakefield Building Company and North West Construction.