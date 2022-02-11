Blackpool builder charged with using misleading and unfair trading sent for trial at Preston Crown Court

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Brett Grundy, 41, of Clevedon Road, faces six allegations in a prosecution brought by Blackpool Council.

They involve the alleged duping of an elderly resident over a summerhouse and patio doors.

He is charged with using misleading and unfair trading.

They involve claiming that material used was new but in fact was second hand and damaged.