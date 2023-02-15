Cheshire Police said the 15-year-old girl, from Warrington, and the 15-year-old boy, from Leigh, were charged earlier this morning (Wednesday, February 14).

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay fatally wounded on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are exploring whether Brianna, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay fatally wounded on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday (February 11)

On Tuesday evening people gathered for candlelit vigils at St George’s Hall in Liverpool and at College Green in Bristol.

More vigils are due to be held across the country in coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

“She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her,” said her grieving family.

“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. She was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad