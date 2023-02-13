The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay fatally wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday (February 11).

Emergency services attended but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, Cheshire Police said.

The arrested teenagers are from the local area and are being held in custody, added the force.

Undated family handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @PoliceWarr of Brianna Ghey, 16, from Birchwood, Warrington in Cheshire, who was found dead in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire with serious injuries. Cheshire Constabulary said officers were called to the park at around 3.13pm on Saturday following reports about the girl. Emergency services attended but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Issue date: Sunday February 12, 2023.

There had been concerns that Brianna was targeted because she was transgender. However Cheshire Police said “at this time” there was no evidence to suggest the killing was a “hate crime”.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said police are pursuing several lines of inquiry, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “A number of inquiries in relation to this incident are under way and we are doing all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

A police forensic officer at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire after a teenage girl was found dead in the park with serious injuries. Cheshire Constabulary said officers were called to the park at around 3.13pm on Saturday following reports about the girl. Emergency services attended but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture date: Sunday February 12, 2023.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.

“I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small, that they believe could help with our investigation to get in touch.

“We are also keen for people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.”

Brianna’s relatives have been told, and a Home Office post-mortem examination is ongoing.

A crime scene is in place as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information should contact police via the Cheshire Constabulary website or by calling 101, quoting IML 1476832.