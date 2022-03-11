Breach of domestic violence protection order allegation dismissed

A Blackpool man has had an alleged breach of a Domestic violence Protection Order dismissed by a court.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:55 am

Derek Foxcroft was said to have breached the interim order a short time after it was made by having contact with a former female partner.

However Blackpool Magistrates Court heard that evidence about the contact was based on secondhand hearsay evidence

Foxcroft, 38, of Central Drive, denied the breach.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Foxcroft will next appear at court for a full hearing of the police application of the order on March 18.