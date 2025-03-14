Knife-wielding shoplifter strikes again and threatens Tesco Poulton staff for second time in 3 weeks
Lancashire Police are appealing for help to identify the man who has twice robbed the Tesco Express store in Garstang Road, Poulton.
On February 21, at around 8.35pm, he was reported to police after allegedly threatening staff with a kitchen knife. He brandished the blade after he was challenged by staff who tried to prevent him from leaving the store without paying for items.
He fled before officers arrived and two weeks later on March 4, police issued a CCTV appeal asking anyone who recognised him to get in touch.
But on Wednesday (March 12) - less than three weeks after the first robbery - he returned to the same Tesco store and threatened staff again, stealing steaks, coffee and a bottle of wine.
This time, a brave staff member snapped a picture of him and handed it to police. Officers have shared the image on social media, as they renew their appeal for help identifying the man.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Do you know this man?
“We want to speak to him after a robbery at Poulton Tesco on Garstang Road on March 12 where items including steaks, coffee and a bottle of wine were stolen and staff threatened.
“If you recognise the man in the CCTV or have any information which could assist, please contact us on 101 quoting log 0774 of March 12.”