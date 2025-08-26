Moment Brazen Blackpool burglar was caught on camera creeping around Bispham couple's home
The intruder, wearing a hi-viz top, was captured snooping around a home in Chelsea Avenue, Bispham last Friday (August 22).
He was filmed creeping around after entering through an unlocked kitchen door, before he makes a sneaky exit after being spooked by one of the homeowners coming downstairs after a bath.
He then made a hasty escape by scrambling over the home’s 7ft garden wall and was later picked up on CCTV in the local area, where he was spotted dumping his yellow hi-viz vest into a public bin.
The couple living at the address said no items appeared to have been stolen, but they are unsettled by the experience and say the intruder was reported to police.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.