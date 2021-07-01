'Brave' Blackpool police officers praised in House of Commons after 'shocking' machete incident

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton took to social media to praise the bravery of police officers who saved a woman from being attacked with a foot-long machete in May.

Mr Benton was out on patrol with PC Jeff Blincow and Sgt Helen Mclaren when they spotted an armed man repeatedly punching a young woman on May 29.

Hailing their bravery as "second to none", he described the ordeal and spoke of how two local police officers prevented "multiple fatalities".

He said: "Without hesitation, the officers got out of the car and after a short chase and the use of PAVA spray, they were able to get the man to the ground and arrest him.”

"The bravery and professionalism of the officers was second to none and they deserve immense respect and admiration for their actions.

"Had they not acted so quickly we could have seen a serious incident with loss of life."

Mr Benton then asked: "Will the Leader of the House join me in thanking Jeff and Helen and indeed all police officers, for the brilliant job they do day in, day out protecting our communities and does he think it would be in order to have a debate in this House to recognise the work of our serving police officers?"

MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the House of Commons answered: £What he has raised in this House is of fundamental importance, and we are so lucky [to have] the police who serve us in this country…therefore I do thank and commend the bravery of Constable Jeff Blincow and Sgt Helen Mclaren and I’m glad to be able to bring it to the attention of the House.

"The work that they clearly did on that day is a model of good policing”