Boy, 17, stabbed in Preston city centre

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed in Preston city centre this afternoon.

Police have put out an urgent appeal for information following the attack which happened at around 4.45pm this afternoon (Sunday, April 7th) close to B&M Bargains on Carlisle Street.

B&M Home Store, Carlisle Street, close to where the boy was stabbed. Pic Google Maps

They say three teenagers thought to be aged around 15 to 18 have chased a 17-year-old boy from Preston and attacked him. During the incident he sustained stab wounds to his back and his bicycle was stolen.

The Air Ambulance attended and took the boy to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he is being treated. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Insp Chris Walsh from Preston Police said: “We think this was a targeted attack and that both the attackers and victim are known to each other.

“We have a number of officers working on tracing the offenders and arresting them.

“We know they have made off towards Church Street and the Avenham area following the incident. Did you see three youths with a bike in this area? Perhaps you were driving in that direction and saw them? If you have any information or potential dash cam footage we need you to get in touch.”

You can call police on 101 quoting incident number 1095 of today (Sunday, April 7th) or email ForceControlRoom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.