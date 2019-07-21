Boy, 15, found carrying an eight inch knife on roof of Blackpool's Solaris Centre

Have your say

A teenager has been arrested after being found climbing onto the roof of a seafront cafe.

The boy, aged 15, was seen climbing onto the roof of the cafe at the Solaris Centre in New South Promenade, Blackpool, at around 5am on Sunday (July 21).

The knife found on the 15-year-old boy (Lancs Road Police)

The teen didn't react kindly to police disturbing his early morning activity, with him "aggressively resisting officers", said a spokesman from Lancashire Road Police.

Officers also found an eight inch kitchen knife on the suspect.

He was subsequently detained and arrested.