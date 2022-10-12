The 42-year-old father who earns £600 a week admitted child neglect when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

The court heard how police investigating a crash in St Annes town centre traced the owner of the overturned vehicle to a flat in St Albans Road, St Annes.

Visiting the flat, an officer found the door locked but the TV switched on. After knocking, the TV was turned off and the officer realised people were inside.

He gained entry and found two children home alone – an 11-year-old boy and a girl aged nine.

The children told police their dad had given them a bat to defend themselves against any intruders.

Pam Smith prosecuting said the flat was untidy and dangerous tools had been left scattered around it.

During the police visit, the flat’s landline rang and it was one of the drunken parents who had left the crash scene and gone into a local pub.

The court heard that the parents had been shopping and drinking all afternoon before the alarm was raised by police that the children had been left abandoned at 11pm.

Both parents were arrested and convicted on driving offences including drink driving.

The father had a previous drink drive conviction and had served a 10 year jail term for arson after setting fire to a pub.

When interviewed, he admitted responsibility for leaving the children and said he had gone out to buy them Christmas presents.

He admitted having a drink problem and said he was still drinking. He was waiting for a place to become available at a rehabilitation unit.

“There was no one else too look after the children that day,” he said.

In court he told the bench: ”Alcohol has been a massive problem all my life. It is to blame for my convictions.”

However, court chairwoman Maureen Appleton told him: “You can say anything when you are drunk. Are you still drinking?”

He replied that he was.

He was sentenced to a community punishment for two years and ordered to complete 10 rehabilitation days on an alcohol treatment programme.